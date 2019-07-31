BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Traded RHP Shane Greene to Atlanta for LHP Joey Wentz and OF Travis Demeritte. Traded OF Nick Castellanos and cash to the Chicago Cubs for RHPs Paul Richan and Alex Lange.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded OF Jaylin Davis and RHPs Prelander Berroa and Kai-Wei Teng to San Francisco for RHP Sam Dyson. Sent 1B C.J. Cron to Fort Myers (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded RHP Mike Leake and cash to Arizona for INF Jose Caballero.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded RHP Jake Faria to Milwaukee for 1B Jesus Aguilar. Traded LHP Adam Kolarek to the L.A. Dodgers for OF Niko Hulsizer.
TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHPs Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro to the Chicago White Sox for RHP Nate Jones, international slot compensations and cash.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHPs Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini and OF Cal Stevenson to Houston for OF Derek Fisher.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded SS Jazz Chisholm to Miami for RHP Zac Gallen. Traded C John Ryan Murphy to Atlanta for cash. Traded RHP Zack Greinke to Houston for RHPs J.B. Bukauskas and Corbin Martin, OF Seth Beer and IF Joshua Rojas. Traded C Max Stassi to the L.A. Angels for OFs Rainier Rivas and Raider Uceta.
CHICAGO CUBS — Traded C Martín Maldonado to Houston for INF/OF Tony Kemp. Added RHP David Phelps to the 25-man roster.
CINCINNATI REDS — Traded OF Taylor Trammell to San Diego, which sent OF Franmil Reyes, LHP Logan Allen and 3B Victor Nova to Cleveland. Traded LHP Scott Moss and OF Yasiel Puig to Cleveland, which sent RHP Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati. Traded RHP Tanner Roark and cash to Oakland for OF Jameson Hannah. Traded 2B Scooter Gennett and cash to San Francisco for a player to be named.
MIAMI MARLINS — Acquired OF Jesus Sanchez and RHP Ryne Stanek from the Tampa Bay Rays for RHP Nick Anderson and RHP Trevor Richards.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Corey Dickerson to Philadelphia for international signing bonus money and a player to be named.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded INF Jedd Gyorko, international cap space and cash to the L.A. Dodgers for LHP Tony Cingrani and RHP Jeffry Abreu.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded LHP Brad Wieck to the Chicago Cubs for RHP Carl Edwards Jr.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded LHP Drew Pomeranz and RHP Ray Black to Milwaukee for INF Mauricio Dubon. Traded RHP Mark Melancon to Atlanta for RHPs Dan Winkler and Tristan Beck.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Kyle Johnston to Toronto for RHP Daniel Hudson.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Ray Spalding.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed Gs Damion Lee and Ky Bowman to two-way contracts.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Named Jason Kidd, Lionel Hollins, Phil Handy, Miles Simon, Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford assistant coaches and Greg St. Jean, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek player development coaches.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Marko Guduric to a multi-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Waived/injured OL Jeremiah Sirles.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Larry Allen Jr. Signed LB Justin Phillips.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived/injured CB Javien Hamilton. Claimed LB Markus Jones off waivers from Baltimore.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated NT Walter Palmore and TE Kahale Warring from the NFI list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Taj McGowan.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived P Stone Wilson. Activated TE Dwayne Allen from the PUP list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived TE Donnie Ernsberger and OT Riley Mayfield. Waived/injured S Orion Stewart. Signed WR Matthew Eaton and GTE Scott Orndoff. Claimed OT William Poehls off waivers from Indianapolis.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Cam Batson on IR. Waived WR Joe Parker. Agreed to terms with WRs Tanner McEvoy and Papi White.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured C Casey Dunn. Waived G Tyler Catalina. Signed OT Donald Penn and G Hugh Thornton.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Samuel Girard to a seven-year contract extension.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Will Butcher to a three-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed G Andrei Vasilevskiy to an eight-year contract. Traded F Ryan Callahan and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to Ottawa for G Mike Condon and a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.
