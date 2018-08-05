Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Roberto Osuna from the restricted list.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released LHP Jorge De La Rosa.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Anthony Bass to Iowa (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Taylor Williams on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday, Aug. 3. Claimed RHP Jordan Lyles off waivers from San Diego.

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Eric Villanueva to Detroit for cash.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed RHP Tyson Ross off waivers from San Diego.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Shawn Kelley and cash considerations to Oakland for international bonus slot value.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Zay Jones from the non-football injury list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded WR Corey Coleman to Buffalo for an undisclosed draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman to contract extensions through the 2022 season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Corey Griffin. Signed G Chris Gonzalez to a one-year contract.

