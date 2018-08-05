BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Roberto Osuna from the restricted list.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released LHP Jorge De La Rosa.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Anthony Bass to Iowa (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Taylor Williams on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday, Aug. 3. Claimed RHP Jordan Lyles off waivers from San Diego.
NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Eric Villanueva to Detroit for cash.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed RHP Tyson Ross off waivers from San Diego.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Shawn Kelley and cash considerations to Oakland for international bonus slot value.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Zay Jones from the non-football injury list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded WR Corey Coleman to Buffalo for an undisclosed draft pick.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman to contract extensions through the 2022 season.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Corey Griffin. Signed G Chris Gonzalez to a one-year contract.
