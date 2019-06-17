BASEBALL
MLB — Suspended San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for aggressively arguing and making contact with Umpire Bill Welke in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies.
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Clint Frazier to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Added DH/1B Edwin Encarnación to the 25-man roster.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — QB Josh McCown announced his retirement.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Named Dallas Eakins coach.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Jacob Trouba from the Winnipeg Jets for D Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick in the draft.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed D Erik Karlsson to an eight-year contract.
COLLEGE
ILLINOIS — Named Zach Hamer men's basketball video coordinator.
NEW MEXICO — Named Dillon Sanders assistant football coach.
RICE — Announced junior men's basketball F Malik Ondigo is transferring from Texas Tech.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.