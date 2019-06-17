Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for aggressively arguing and making contact with Umpire Bill Welke in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Clint Frazier to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Added DH/1B Edwin Encarnación to the 25-man roster.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — QB Josh McCown announced his retirement.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Named Dallas Eakins coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Jacob Trouba from the Winnipeg Jets for D Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick in the draft.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed D Erik Karlsson to an eight-year contract.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS — Named Zach Hamer men's basketball video coordinator.

NEW MEXICO — Named Dillon Sanders assistant football coach.

RICE — Announced junior men's basketball F Malik Ondigo is transferring from Texas Tech.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments