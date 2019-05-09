Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Nestor Cortes, Jr. and selected him to the 25-man roster. Transferred RHP Dellin Betances to the 60-day IL.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Gerardo Parra on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Kyler Murray to a four-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Dwayne Haskins, RB Bryce Love, G Wes Martin, C Ross Pierschbacher, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Kelvin Harmon, CB Jimmy Moreland and LB Jordan Brailford.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Dylan McIlrath to a two-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN STATE — Announced P Jake Hartbarger and WR Brandon Sowards were granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.

