BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Nestor Cortes, Jr. and selected him to the 25-man roster. Transferred RHP Dellin Betances to the 60-day IL.
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Gerardo Parra on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Kyler Murray to a four-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Dwayne Haskins, RB Bryce Love, G Wes Martin, C Ross Pierschbacher, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Kelvin Harmon, CB Jimmy Moreland and LB Jordan Brailford.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Dylan McIlrath to a two-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
MICHIGAN STATE — Announced P Jake Hartbarger and WR Brandon Sowards were granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.
