Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHPs Carlos Carrasco and Jefry Rodriguez and OF Bradley Zimmer to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent OF Byron Buxton to Cedar Rapids (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent OF Tyler O'Neill to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Siupeli Anau and Clinton McDonald.

BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed LB Jeff Holland off waivers from Arizona. Released P Cory Carter.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Kirk Barron.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released DL Zach Kerr, LB Dekoda Watson and KR/WR Nick Williams.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Deontez Alexander. Signed RB Justin Stockton. Activated LB Steve Longa from the PUP list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived/injured S Mike Tyson. Signed CB Jackson Porter.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived CB Deante Burton and CB Derrick Jones. Placed RB Lamar Miller and T David Steinmetz on reserve/IL.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived S Matthias Farley. Signed Ss Micah Abernathy and Jacob Thieneman.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Matt Moore.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived OL Will Holden.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL Mike Pennel Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Tim Harris Jr. on IR. Signed DB Jordan Holland to a three-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Gabriel Bourque to a one-year contract.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments