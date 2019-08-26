BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHPs Carlos Carrasco and Jefry Rodriguez and OF Bradley Zimmer to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent OF Byron Buxton to Cedar Rapids (MWL) for a rehab assignment.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent OF Tyler O'Neill to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Siupeli Anau and Clinton McDonald.
BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed LB Jeff Holland off waivers from Arizona. Released P Cory Carter.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Kirk Barron.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released DL Zach Kerr, LB Dekoda Watson and KR/WR Nick Williams.
DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Deontez Alexander. Signed RB Justin Stockton. Activated LB Steve Longa from the PUP list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived/injured S Mike Tyson. Signed CB Jackson Porter.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived CB Deante Burton and CB Derrick Jones. Placed RB Lamar Miller and T David Steinmetz on reserve/IL.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived S Matthias Farley. Signed Ss Micah Abernathy and Jacob Thieneman.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Matt Moore.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived OL Will Holden.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL Mike Pennel Jr.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Tim Harris Jr. on IR. Signed DB Jordan Holland to a three-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Gabriel Bourque to a one-year contract.
