BASEBALL
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a two-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a contract through January.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Anthony Coyle from the practice squad. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB James Vaughters. Signed RB Jeremy McNichols and LB Dewayne Hendrix to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and WR Cody Thompson to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Morgan Burnett on IR.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed FB Andy Janovich on IR. Signed TE Orson Charles.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LS Matt Overton. Signed G Spencer Drango from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Mark Walton.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR Gunner Olszewski on IR. Signed OL Isaiah Wynn from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE L.T. Walton on IR. Signed LB Tuzar Skipper from the N.Y. Giants practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Noah Spence. Signed LB Carroll Phillips from the practice squad.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — Granted a one-year contract extension to athletic director Greg Byrne.
ARKANSAS — Reinstated sophomore F Reggie Chaney to the men's basketball team.
