Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a contract through January.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Anthony Coyle from the practice squad. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB James Vaughters. Signed RB Jeremy McNichols and LB Dewayne Hendrix to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and WR Cody Thompson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Morgan Burnett on IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed FB Andy Janovich on IR. Signed TE Orson Charles.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LS Matt Overton. Signed G Spencer Drango from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Mark Walton.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR Gunner Olszewski on IR. Signed OL Isaiah Wynn from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE L.T. Walton on IR. Signed LB Tuzar Skipper from the N.Y. Giants practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Noah Spence. Signed LB Carroll Phillips from the practice squad.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Granted a one-year contract extension to athletic director Greg Byrne.

ARKANSAS — Reinstated sophomore F Reggie Chaney to the men's basketball team.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments