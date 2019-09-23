BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the retirement of manager Ned Yost, effective at the end of the season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Michael Crabtree.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Bradley Sowell. Signed DT Abdullah Anderson from the practice roster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Jamal Davis from the practice squad. Signed DE Gerri Green to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed FB James Develin on IR.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced the retirement of LS Jon Condo.
COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Granted a contract extension to wrestling coach Scott Goodale through the end of the 2023-24 season.
SHENANDOAH — Added men's wrestling as an intercollegiate athletic program.
