Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the retirement of manager Ned Yost, effective at the end of the season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Michael Crabtree.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Bradley Sowell. Signed DT Abdullah Anderson from the practice roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Jamal Davis from the practice squad. Signed DE Gerri Green to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed FB James Develin on IR.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced the retirement of LS Jon Condo.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Granted a contract extension to wrestling coach Scott Goodale through the end of the 2023-24 season.

SHENANDOAH — Added men's wrestling as an intercollegiate athletic program.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments