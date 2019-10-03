Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

NEW YORK METS — Fired manager Mickey Callaway.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired pitching coach Ray Searage and bench coach Tom Prince.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Miles Brown to the practice squad. Released RB Justin Davis from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released T Conor McDermott.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Trenton Irwin to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed LB Tim Williams off of waivers from Baltimore. Released TE Evan Baylis.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Jerell Adams to the practice squad. Released LB Wyatt Ray from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Mike Nugent.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Jalen Hurd and CB Jason Verrett on IR. Signed CB Dontae Johnson and WR Jordan Matthews to one-year contracts. Re-signed OL Will Holden to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OL Travis Vornkahl to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed general manager Brad Treliving to a multiyear contract extension.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Alex DeBrincat on a three-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

