BASEBALL
National League
NEW YORK METS — Fired manager Mickey Callaway.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired pitching coach Ray Searage and bench coach Tom Prince.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Miles Brown to the practice squad. Released RB Justin Davis from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released T Conor McDermott.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Trenton Irwin to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed LB Tim Williams off of waivers from Baltimore. Released TE Evan Baylis.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Jerell Adams to the practice squad. Released LB Wyatt Ray from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Mike Nugent.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Jalen Hurd and CB Jason Verrett on IR. Signed CB Dontae Johnson and WR Jordan Matthews to one-year contracts. Re-signed OL Will Holden to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OL Travis Vornkahl to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed general manager Brad Treliving to a multiyear contract extension.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Alex DeBrincat on a three-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
