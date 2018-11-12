Try 1 month for 99¢
Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced the retirement of C/1B Joe Mauer.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Announced LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu accepted the qualifying offer.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Traded F Jimmy Butler and C Justin Patton to Philadelphia for Fs Robert Covington and Dario Saric; G Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released QB Nathan Peterman

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Travaris Cadet to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Gino Gradkowski. Placed C Matt Paradis on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Josh Ferguson to the practice squad. Released WR Malachi Dupre from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Brandon Marshall.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Announced DT Eddie Vanderdoes will remain on the Reserve/PUP list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted RB Matthew Dayes from the practice squad. Waived DB Tyvis Powell.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived K Chandler Catanzaro. Signed K Cairo Santos.

COLLEGE

WISCONSIN — Announced senior F Alex Illikainen will leave the men's basketball program, but will remain enrolled at the university.

