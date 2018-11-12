BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced the retirement of C/1B Joe Mauer.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Announced LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu accepted the qualifying offer.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Traded F Jimmy Butler and C Justin Patton to Philadelphia for Fs Robert Covington and Dario Saric; G Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released QB Nathan Peterman
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Travaris Cadet to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Gino Gradkowski. Placed C Matt Paradis on injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Josh Ferguson to the practice squad. Released WR Malachi Dupre from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Brandon Marshall.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Announced DT Eddie Vanderdoes will remain on the Reserve/PUP list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted RB Matthew Dayes from the practice squad. Waived DB Tyvis Powell.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived K Chandler Catanzaro. Signed K Cairo Santos.
COLLEGE
WISCONSIN — Announced senior F Alex Illikainen will leave the men's basketball program, but will remain enrolled at the university.
