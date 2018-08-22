Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Rajai Davis on the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day DL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Addison Russell on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 20. Added INF Daniel Murphy to the 25-man roster.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired LHP Luis Avilan from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Felix Paulino.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DTs Tani Tupou and Nigel Williams. Released TE Chris Bazile and WR Austin Wolf.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of DE Charles Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Tion Green. Waived-injured RB Josh Ferguson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Terrell Watson. Waived LB James Onwualu.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed FB Luke McNit off waivers from Atlanta. Signed S George Iloka.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Kenny Britt.

NEW YORK JETS — Released K Cairo Santos. Signed CB Darrelle Revis.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced the retirement of DL Cedric Thornton. Signed DT Chris Jones to a one-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Joshua Gaskins received a two-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA STATE — Named David Coburn interim athletic director.

OHIO STATE — Suspended Urban Meyer, football coach, for three games and Gene Smith, athletic director, from Aug. 31-Sept. 16 for mishandling domestic violence accusations against a former assistant coach.

SAN DIEGO STATE — Extended the contract of Brian Dutcher men’s basketball coach through the 2022-23 season.

WISCONSIN — Suspended WR Danny Davis for the first two games of the season.

