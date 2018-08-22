TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Rajai Davis on the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day DL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Addison Russell on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 20. Added INF Daniel Murphy to the 25-man roster.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired LHP Luis Avilan from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Felix Paulino.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DTs Tani Tupou and Nigel Williams. Released TE Chris Bazile and WR Austin Wolf.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of DE Charles Johnson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Tion Green. Waived-injured RB Josh Ferguson.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Terrell Watson. Waived LB James Onwualu.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed FB Luke McNit off waivers from Atlanta. Signed S George Iloka.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Kenny Britt.
NEW YORK JETS — Released K Cairo Santos. Signed CB Darrelle Revis.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced the retirement of DL Cedric Thornton. Signed DT Chris Jones to a one-year contract.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Announced weightlifter Joshua Gaskins received a two-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA STATE — Named David Coburn interim athletic director.
OHIO STATE — Suspended Urban Meyer, football coach, for three games and Gene Smith, athletic director, from Aug. 31-Sept. 16 for mishandling domestic violence accusations against a former assistant coach.
SAN DIEGO STATE — Extended the contract of Brian Dutcher men’s basketball coach through the 2022-23 season.
WISCONSIN — Suspended WR Danny Davis for the first two games of the season.
