BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Traded INFs J.D. Davis and Cody Bohanek to the N.Y. Mets for OF Ross Adolph, INF Luis Santana and C Scott Manea.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Traded C Kevin Plawecki to the Cleveland for RHP Walker Lockett and INF Sam Haggerty.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Jeff Banister special assistant/baseball operations.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Fired coach Tom Thibodeau. Named assistant coach Ryan Saunders interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Lukas Radil to a one-year contract extension through the 2019-20 season.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — QB Tyree Jackson will enter the NFL draft.

