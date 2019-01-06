BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Traded INFs J.D. Davis and Cody Bohanek to the N.Y. Mets for OF Ross Adolph, INF Luis Santana and C Scott Manea.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Traded C Kevin Plawecki to the Cleveland for RHP Walker Lockett and INF Sam Haggerty.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Jeff Banister special assistant/baseball operations.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Fired coach Tom Thibodeau. Named assistant coach Ryan Saunders interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Lukas Radil to a one-year contract extension through the 2019-20 season.
COLLEGE
BUFFALO — QB Tyree Jackson will enter the NFL draft.
