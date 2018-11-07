BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP CC Sabathia on a one-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Dave Hudgens bench coach.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Denver C Nikola Jokic $25,000 for using derogatory and offensive language during a postgame interview.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined the Miami Dolphins $30,000 and coach Adam Gase $15,000 for an injury report violation a month ago involving QB Ryan Tannehill.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Kyle Friend from the practice squad. Signed WR Montay Crockett to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Bruce Irvin to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Christian Kirksey and DB E.J. Gaines on injured reserve. Waived DB Denzel Rice. Released OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad. Signed DB Juston Burris from the N.Y. Jets practice squad and DB Arrion Springs to the practice squad. Claimed DB Phillip Gaines off waivers from Buffalo and DB Jermaine Whitehead from Green Bay.
DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Hakeem Valles from the practice squad. Signed WR Andy Jones to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived RB Tyler Ervin. Claimed WR DeAndre Carter off waivers from Philadelphia.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed RB Ameer Abdullah off Detroit waivers. Waived RB Roc Thomas.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Matt Tobin. Signed RB Josh Ferguson to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with WR Dez Bryant.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Edmonton F Milan Lucic $10,000 for roughing Tampa Bay F Mathieu Joseph.
CALGARY FLAMES — Placed F Dillon Dube on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday.
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR — Docked Kevin Harvick 40 points and stripped him of his automatic berth in NASCAR Monster Energy's championship race because his winning car failed inspection after Sunday's race.
