BASEBALL

National League

NEW YORK METS — Fired hitting coach Pat Roessler and bullpen coach Ricky Bones. Announced bench coach Gary DiSarcina will replace third-base coach Glenn Sherlock, who will shift to first-base coach and first-base coach Ruben Amaro Jr. will become a front office adviser.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed coach Larry Drew to new contract for rest of 2018-19 season.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled G Chasson Randle from Capital City (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Kendall Wright. Signed OL Zack Golditch from Indianapolis' practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Willie Beavers to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Carl Lawson on injured reserve. Signed LS Clark Harris to a contract extension and WR Auden Tate from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Andy Jones.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released P Drew Kaiser. Claimed S Ibraheim Campbell off waivers from the N.Y. Jets.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released PK Caleb Sturgis. Signed PK Michael Badgley from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Added LB Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster. Waived LB Trevon Young.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Ufomba Kamalu to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB James Cowser. Signed DEs Jacquies Smith and Kony Ealy.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Paul Richardson Jr. and Gs Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff on injured reserve. Signed OT Austin Howard and Gs Luis Bowanko and John Cooper.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Winnipeg F Brendan Lemieux two games an illegal check to the head of Florida F Vincent Trocheck.

