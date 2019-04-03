Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed manager Terry Francona to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the suspended list and placed him on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Connor Sadzeck to Seattle for RHP Grant Anderson.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF David Bote on a five-year contract for 2020-24.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed SS Trea Turner on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S Kemal Ishmael and G Adam Gettis to one-year contracts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with G Quinton Spain on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed LS Patrick Scales to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE/FB Orson Charles.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Ryan Grant.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted a waiver to Indiana freshman QB Jack Tuttle to play next season.

BROWN — Named Vinny Marino offensive coordinator, Tim Weaver defensive coordinator, Michael McCarthy offensive line coach, Ryan Mattison tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, Mike Donovan defensive line coach, Darryl Jackson defensive back coach and special teams coordinator, Eric Bunker running backs coach, Willie Edwards outside linebackers coach, Seitu Smith quarterbacks coach and Paul Frisone coodinator of football operations and player personnel.

FAIRFIELD — Named Jay Young men's basketball coach.

HOFSTRA — Singed men's basketball coach Joe Mihalich to a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

LSU — Freshman F Naz Reid declared for the NBA draft.

MURRAY STATE — Sophomore G Ja Morant declared for the NBA draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Freshman G Coby White declared for the NBA draft.

PENN STATE — Named Carolyn Kieger women's basketball coach.

TEMPLE — Named Monte Ross associate head men's basketball coach.

TENNESSEE — Junior G Jordan Bone declared for the NBA draft.

VANDERBILT — Freshman F/C Simisola Shittu declared for the NBA draft.

VIRGINIA TECH — Announced men's basketball coach Buzz Williams is leaving to take the same position at Texas A&M.

