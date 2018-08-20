BASEBALL
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Kenley Jansen from the 10-day DL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G-F Daniel Hamilton and F Alex Poythress.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Chicago CB Deiondre' Hall for the season opener for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed FB Jalston Fowler and WR Julian Williams. Waived FB Luke McNitt and WR Taj Williams.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed G Menelik Watson on injured-reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Steve Longa on injured reserve. Released DL Cornelius Washington. Waived CB Antwuan Davis. Signed CBs Dexter McDougle and Sterling Moore and OL Beau Nunn.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated OT Martinas Rankin from the PUP list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Cobi Hamilton. Waived RB Tion Green.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with OL Rob Havenstein on a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released K Kai Forbath. Placed DE Ade Aruna on injured reserve. Waived-injured OT Cedric Lang, TE Josiah Price and FB Johnny Stanton. Signed FB Kobe McCrary and G Kareem Are.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jhurell Pressley and LB Warren Long. Waived S Mike Basile. Waived-injured LB Thurston Armbrister.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released P Jon Ryan.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DT Jerel Worthy. Waived-injured LB Shaheed Salmon.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Kalen Reed on injured reserve. Agreed to terms with CB Josh Kalu.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Adrian Peterson. Waived-injured OT Cameron Jefferson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired F Kerby Rychel from Montreal for F Hunter Shinkaruk. Signed F Kerby Rychel to a two-way contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Ty Smith to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with G Dustin Tokarski on a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA STATE — Announced the resignation of athletic director Stan Wilcox to become executive vice president of regulatory affairs at the NCAA.
LOUISVILLE — Placed tight ends coach Chris Klenakis on administrative leave following his arrest for driving under the influence and other charges.
WISCONSIN — WR Quintez Cephus announced he is taking a leave of absence from the football team.
