Transactions

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated CB A.J. Green from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on injured reserve. Activated DBs Saivion Smith, Deante Burton and OT Eric Smith from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated RB LeVante Bellamy and CB Kevin Toliver II from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated DT Billy Winn from the practice squad. Signed TE John Lovett and WR Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Matthew Adams on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S George Iloka and CB Mark Fields from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed C David Andrews and LB Josh Uche on injured reserve. Activated C James Ferentz, WR Isaiah Zuber and DT Nick Thurman from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Bennie Fowler and DE Margus Hunt from the practice squad. Placed RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve. Waived G/C Will Clapp.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Johnny Holton from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Lawrence Cager and C Jimmy Murray from the practice squad.