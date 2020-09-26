TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended P Jimmy Cordero for three games and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Wilson Conteras of Chicago Cubs in a game on Sept. 25. Suspended manager Rick Renteria for one game and an undisclosed fine for Cordero’s actions. Announced pitching coach Don Cooper will receive an undisclosed fine for Cordero’ actions.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Andrew Triggs from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jeffrey Springs to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated INF Luis Arraez from IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Edwar Colina and OF LaMonte Wade, Jr. to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS—Recalled RHP Paul Blackburn from alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Seth Frankoff from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed manager Dave Martinez to a multi-year contract extension. Recalled C Raudy Read from alternate training site.<
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Huascar Ynoa to alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez and Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site. Placed INF Andres Gimenez on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of Ryan Cordell from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Robert Gsellman to the 60-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Jeff Samardzija for assignment.<
FOOTBALL
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CB A.J. Terrell on the injured reserve/COVID 19 list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated LB Deon Lacey from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated RB Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DT Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated CB A.J. Green from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on injured reserve. Activated DBs Saivion Smith, Deante Burton and OT Eric Smith from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated RB LeVante Bellamy and CB Kevin Toliver II from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated DT Billy Winn from the practice squad. Signed TE John Lovett and WR Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Matthew Adams on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S George Iloka and CB Mark Fields from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed C David Andrews and LB Josh Uche on injured reserve. Activated C James Ferentz, WR Isaiah Zuber and DT Nick Thurman from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Bennie Fowler and DE Margus Hunt from the practice squad. Placed RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve. Waived G/C Will Clapp.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Johnny Holton from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Lawrence Cager and C Jimmy Murray from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated LB Kyle Emanuel and CB Madre Harper from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Deontay Burnett and DB Grayland Arnold from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Asmar Bilal, DE Melvin Ingram III and DT Justin Jones on injured reserve. Activated G Ryan Groy, LB Malik Jefferson, RB Darius Bradwell, S Jahleel Addae and DE Jessie Lemonier from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Tevin Coleman on injured reserve. Activated C Hroniss Grasu, RB JaMycal Hasty and LB Joe Walker from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated LB Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated RB Kenjon Barner from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk to the practice squad. Activated G Joshua Garnett and LB Jared Norris from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Turner Elson to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Announced postponement of Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City match on Sept. 27. due to confirmed COVID-19 testing.
