FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Chris Okoye and CB Josh Shaw from the reserve/injured list with injury settlements.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DL Anthony Zettel off waivers from Detroit. Waived OL Aaron Neary.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed S Isaiah Johnson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE MarQueis Gray on injured reserve. Signed TE Gavin Escobar.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Riley McCarron from the practice squad and TE Stephen Anderson to the practice squad. Placed DB Duke Dawson on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed president of hockey operations John Davidson and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen to contract extensions. Promoted Bill Zito to associate general manager and signed him to a contract extension.

COLLEGE

OREGON STATE — Announced the retirement of baseball coach Pat Casey.

TENNESSEE — Signed men's basketball coach Rick Barnes to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

