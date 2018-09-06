FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Chris Okoye and CB Josh Shaw from the reserve/injured list with injury settlements.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DL Anthony Zettel off waivers from Detroit. Waived OL Aaron Neary.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed S Isaiah Johnson.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE MarQueis Gray on injured reserve. Signed TE Gavin Escobar.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Riley McCarron from the practice squad and TE Stephen Anderson to the practice squad. Placed DB Duke Dawson on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed president of hockey operations John Davidson and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen to contract extensions. Promoted Bill Zito to associate general manager and signed him to a contract extension.
COLLEGE
OREGON STATE — Announced the retirement of baseball coach Pat Casey.
TENNESSEE — Signed men's basketball coach Rick Barnes to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
