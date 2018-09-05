BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF Brandon Phillips from Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SIOX — Purchased the contract of RP Jose Ruiz from Birmingham (SL). Sent INF Matt Skole outright to Charlotte (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of SS Gregorio Petit from Rochester (IL). Recalled RHPs Chase De Jong and John Curtiss from Rochester. Transferred 1B Logan Morrison to the 60-day DL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INFs Gordon Beckham and Daniel Vogelbach, and RHP Casey Lawrence from Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Jake Faria from Durham (IL). Activated C Adam Moore off the restricted list. Moved INF Daniel Robertson to the 60-day DL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Murphy Smith outright to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated RHP Marcus Stroman from the 10-day DL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Yoan Lopez from Jackson (SL). Transferred 3B Jake Lamb to the 60-day DL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned LHP Rob Zastryzny outright to Iowa (PCL). Selected the contract LHP Jaime Garcia from Iowa.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Ben Lively for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jerad Eickhoff from the 60-day DL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled C Francisco Mejia from El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Transferred RHP Jeff Samardzija to the 60-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Tommy Milone from the 10-day DL and assigned him outright to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated RHPs Erick Fedde and Joe Ross from the 60-day DL. Recalled OF Victor Robles, INF Adrian Sanchez and RHP Austin Voth from Syracuse. Selected the contract of RHP Kyle McGowin from Syracuse.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Signed coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USA GYMNASTICS — Announced the resignation of president and CEO Kerry Perry.
