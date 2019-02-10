Try 1 month for 99¢
BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Wesley Matthews.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Fired coach Randy Carlyle. Named general manager Bob Murray interim coach.

