BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Aaron Bummer and RHP Carson Fulmer to Charlotte (IL). Reassigned OF Charlie Tilson and LHP Colton Turner to minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned Cs Tomas Telis and Brian Navarreto and INF Randy Cesar to minor league camp.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DB Josh Shaw to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released LB Vontaze Burfict. Re-signed TE Tyler Eifert to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed CB Marcus Cooper Sr.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewis.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and OL Chris Reed.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Ameer Abdullah.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Tom Compton. Re-signed LB Neville Hewitt.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed WR/RS Dwayne Harris.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with S Andrew Sendejo on a one-year contract. DT Haloti Ngata announced his retirement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DB Jimmie Ward to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Kentrell Brice.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed RB Adrian Peterson to a two-year contract. Signed OT Ereck Flowers to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Reinstated Nashville F Austin Watson returning him to available status.

COLLEGE

ELON — Fired men's basketball coach Matt Matheny.

LSU — Signed Ed Orgeron, football coach, to a two-year contract extension through 2023.

OHIO — Named Jeff Boals men's basketball coach.

