BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Aaron Bummer and RHP Carson Fulmer to Charlotte (IL). Reassigned OF Charlie Tilson and LHP Colton Turner to minor league camp.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned Cs Tomas Telis and Brian Navarreto and INF Randy Cesar to minor league camp.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DB Josh Shaw to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released LB Vontaze Burfict. Re-signed TE Tyler Eifert to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed CB Marcus Cooper Sr.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewis.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and OL Chris Reed.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Ameer Abdullah.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Tom Compton. Re-signed LB Neville Hewitt.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed WR/RS Dwayne Harris.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with S Andrew Sendejo on a one-year contract. DT Haloti Ngata announced his retirement.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DB Jimmie Ward to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Kentrell Brice.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed RB Adrian Peterson to a two-year contract. Signed OT Ereck Flowers to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Reinstated Nashville F Austin Watson returning him to available status.
COLLEGE
ELON — Fired men's basketball coach Matt Matheny.
LSU — Signed Ed Orgeron, football coach, to a two-year contract extension through 2023.
OHIO — Named Jeff Boals men's basketball coach.
