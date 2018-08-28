BASEBALL
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day DL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Tyler Flowers on a contract extension through the 2020 season.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired OF Jose Bautista from the New York Mets for a player to be named or cash.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Removed the interim tag from manager Mike Shildt.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Kobi Simmons.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Teena Murray senior director of athlete health and performance, Mike Roncarati director of prevention and rehabilitation, Joe Resendez athletic trainer and Jesse Green performance analyst.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB D.J. Foster on injured reserve. Re-signed RB Darius Victor.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Darius Hillary. Agreed to terms with DT Geno Atkins and DE Carlos Dunlap on contract extensions.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Earl Watford. Waived WR Evan Berry, OL Kevin Bowen, DL Marcell Frazier, OL Geoff Gray and K Ross Martin. Released TE Julian Allen.
DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Robert Ayers.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed DT Marcus Hardison off waivers from Houston. Waived-injured OL Zachary Crabtree.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Acquired LB Kamalei Correa from Baltimore for an undisclosed draft pick. Waived LB Deontae Skinner.
GOLF
PGA OF AMERICA — Named Seth Waugh chief executive officer.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Announced the resignation of assistant general manager Martin Brodeur. Promoted director of amateur scouting Bill Armstrong to assistant general manager. Named Kevin McDonald pro scout and general manager of San Antonio (AHL) and Glen Wesley development coach.
COLLEGE
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Announced associate commissioner Brian Morrison will retire at the end of this academic year.
MONMOUTH (NJ) — Named JR Reid men's assistant basketball coach.
NEW MEXICO — Named Breanna Macha softball pitching coach.
NEBRASKA — Granted a scholarship release of red-shirt freshman QB Tristan Gebbia.
VANDERBILT — Suspended sophomore S Zaire Jones after being arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against an off-duty police officer.
