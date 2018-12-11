BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed OF Billy Hamilton to a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with C Chris Herrmann on a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired 3B Patrick Wisdom from the St. Louis Cardinals for INF/OF Drew Robinson.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released SS Troy Tulowitzki.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Ivan Nova to the Chicago White Sox for RHP Yordi Rosario and international signing bonus pool money.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Shareef Abdur-Rahim president of the NBA G League.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled G/F Daniel Hamilton from Erie (NBAGL).
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled F Troy Brown Jr. from Capital City (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Thurston Armbrister and DT Robert Nkemdiche on injured reserve. Signed DT Vincent Valentine from Seattle's practice squad and LB Jonathan Anderson. Signed OL Justin Evans to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Matt Milano and CB Taron Johnson on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DE Ziggy Ansah and TE Michael Robertson injured reserve. Signed TE Jerome Cunningham and OL Leo Koloamatangi from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed RB Malcolm Brown and CB Dominique Hatfield on injured reserve. Signed LB Trevon Young from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. Promoted quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski to interim offensive coordinator.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed G Cameron Hunt and G/OT Denver Kirkland. Waived RB C.J. Anderson. Placed G/C Jon Feliciano on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OT Jack Conklin and TE Jonnu Smith on injured reserve. Signed OL Austin Pasztor. Signed TE Cole Wick from San Francisco's practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed G Kyle Fuller. Waived C Demetrius Rhaney.
COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Mark Hudspeth football coach.
BOSTON COLLEGE — Extended the contract of football coach Steve Addazio through 2022.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Phil Longo offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Lonnie Galloway wide receivers coach and Brandon Jones offensive line coach.
SOUTHERN CAL — Named Mike Jinks running backs coach and Chad Kauha'aha'a defensive line coach.
UTAH STATE — Named Gary Andersen football coach.
VANDERBILT — Named Malcolm Turner athletic director.
WISCONSIN — Announced junior men's basketball F Micah Potter will transfer from Ohio State.
