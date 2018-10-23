BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Dropped RHP Brandon Workman from the active roster. Added LHP Drew Pomeranz to the World Series roster.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Dropped LHP Caleb Ferguson from the active roster. Added LHP Scott Alexander to the World Series roster.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DE Ifeadi Odenigbo. Signed OL Oday Aboushi. Re-signed CB Deatrick Nichols to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Mason Schreck on injured reserve. Signed TE Jordan Franks from the practice squad and LB Brandon Bell to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived/injured LB James Burgess Jr. Signed TE Pharaoh Brown from the practice squad and DB Devante Mays to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OL Jordan Devey and LB Terrance Smith on injured reserve. Signed C James Murray and TE Deon Yelder from the practice squad and OT Pace Murphy and LB Raymond Davison to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded CB Eli Apple to New Orleans for 2019 fourth-round and 2020 seventh-round draft picks.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed S Doug Middleton on injured reserve. Signed WR Rishard Matthews.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived PK Matt McCrane. Waived/injured S Obi Melifonwu. Signed PK Daniel Carlson. Signed WR Marcell Ateman and OL Denver Kirkland from the practice squad and RB James Butler to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Javien Elliott. Signed CB De'Vante Harris and LB Kevin Minter.
COLLEGE
TCU — Dismissed WR/KR KaVontae Turpin from the football team.
