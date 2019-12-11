Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded OF Nomar Mazara to the Chicago White Sox for OF Steele Walker and assigned Walker to Frisco (TL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Scott Oberg on a three-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Lee on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Cedrick Wilson on IR.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Brandon Thomas, LB Quincy Williams and LB Jake Ryan on IR. Signed OL Tyler Gauthier and LB Dakota Allen. Claimed LB Preston Brown off waivers from Oakland.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed DL Sheldon Rankins and DL Marcus Davenport on IR. Signed DE Noah Spence and DT T.Y. McGill.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DL Olsen Pierre and TE Eric Tomlinson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Weston Richburg on IR. Signed CB Dontae Johnson and WR Jordan Matthews to one-year contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB T.J. Logan on IR.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA STATE — Junior RB Eno Benjamin declared for the NFL draft.

COLORADO STATE — Named Steve Addazio football coach.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC — Named Willie Taggart football coach.

LIBERTY — Agreed to terms with football coach Hugh Freeze on a multi-year contract extension.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Mike Bajakian offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

UNLV — Named Marcus Arroyo football coach.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments