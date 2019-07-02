BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released RHP Brad Boxberger.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to Rochester (IL). Assigned 2B Ronald Torreyes outright to Rochester. Reinstated LHP Adalberto Mejia from the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Luke Voit on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHPs Adbert Alzolay and Rowan Wick to Iowa (PCL). Assigned OF Carlos Gonzalez outright to Iowa. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa. Sent RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to Iowa for a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed INF Matt Carpenter on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Adam Mokoka to a two-way contract.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Agreed to terms with F Jared Dudley on a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Andrew Poturalski and LW Blake Pietila to one-year, two-way contracts.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Lawson Crouse to a three-year contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Announced they will match Montreal's offer sheet to F Sebastian Aho on a five-year contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Re-signed F Sammy Blais to a one-year contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Dalton Prout and F Jonny Brodzinski to one-year contracts and D Artemi Kniazev and Nikolai Knyzhov and F Zachary Gallant to entry-level contracts.
COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Named Craig Snow special assistant to the men's basketball coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.