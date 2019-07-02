Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released RHP Brad Boxberger.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to Rochester (IL). Assigned 2B Ronald Torreyes outright to Rochester. Reinstated LHP Adalberto Mejia from the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Luke Voit on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHPs Adbert Alzolay and Rowan Wick to Iowa (PCL). Assigned OF Carlos Gonzalez outright to Iowa. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa. Sent RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to Iowa for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed INF Matt Carpenter on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Adam Mokoka to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Agreed to terms with F Jared Dudley on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Andrew Poturalski and LW Blake Pietila to one-year, two-way contracts.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Lawson Crouse to a three-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Announced they will match Montreal's offer sheet to F Sebastian Aho on a five-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Re-signed F Sammy Blais to a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Dalton Prout and F Jonny Brodzinski to one-year contracts and D Artemi Kniazev and Nikolai Knyzhov and F Zachary Gallant to entry-level contracts.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Craig Snow special assistant to the men's basketball coach.

