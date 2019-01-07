Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named David Wright special adviser to the chief operating officer and general manager.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived Gs MarShon Brooks and Michael Carter-Williams.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Traded G Michael Carter-Williams and cash to Chicago for a protected 2020 second-round draft pick.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Ron Baker.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL David Bright and DB Ashton Lampkin to reserve/future contracts.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Jerell Adams, RB Josh Ferguson, G Maurquice Shakir, OT David Steinmetz, LBs Davin Bellamy and Chris Landrum and WRs Jester Weah and Isaac Whitney to reserve/future contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Sam Eguavoen to a reserve/future contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced the contract of running backs coach James Saxon will not be renewed.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WRs Carlos Henderson and ArDarius Stewart.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS — Announced graduate WR A.D. Miller is transferring from Oklahoma.

IOWA -- DE Anthony Nelson will enter the NFL draft.

IOWA STATE — RB David Montgomery and WR Hakeem Butler will enter the NFL draft.

KANSAS STATE — Dismissed C Maary Lakes from the women's basketball program.

MIAMI — Named Blake Baker co-defensive coordinator.

OHIO STATE — QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. will enter the NFL draft. Named Greg Mattison and Jeff Hafley co-defensive coordinators.

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA — Announced QB Cole Kelley is transferring from Arkansas.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments