BASEBALL
National League
NEW YORK METS — Named David Wright special adviser to the chief operating officer and general manager.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Waived Gs MarShon Brooks and Michael Carter-Williams.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Traded G Michael Carter-Williams and cash to Chicago for a protected 2020 second-round draft pick.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Ron Baker.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL David Bright and DB Ashton Lampkin to reserve/future contracts.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Jerell Adams, RB Josh Ferguson, G Maurquice Shakir, OT David Steinmetz, LBs Davin Bellamy and Chris Landrum and WRs Jester Weah and Isaac Whitney to reserve/future contracts.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Sam Eguavoen to a reserve/future contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced the contract of running backs coach James Saxon will not be renewed.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WRs Carlos Henderson and ArDarius Stewart.
COLLEGE
ILLINOIS — Announced graduate WR A.D. Miller is transferring from Oklahoma.
IOWA -- DE Anthony Nelson will enter the NFL draft.
IOWA STATE — RB David Montgomery and WR Hakeem Butler will enter the NFL draft.
KANSAS STATE — Dismissed C Maary Lakes from the women's basketball program.
MIAMI — Named Blake Baker co-defensive coordinator.
OHIO STATE — QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. will enter the NFL draft. Named Greg Mattison and Jeff Hafley co-defensive coordinators.
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA — Announced QB Cole Kelley is transferring from Arkansas.
