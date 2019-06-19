BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Manny Bañuelos on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 16.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Marwin Gonzalez on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Blake Parker on the family medical emergency List.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Danny Farquhar.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Greg Little.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Justin Phillips. Signed RB Ryan Yurachek.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Bought out the contract of RW Corey Perry.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Kevin Hayes to a seven-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Daniel Walcott to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
IOWA — Fired volleyball coach Bond Shymansky. Announced interim volleyball coach Vicki Brown will remain in that role next season.
SAINT JOSEPH'S — Named Amanda Casale men's director of basketball operations.
ST. NORBERT — Named A.J. Aitken women's ice hockey coach.
TENNESSEE — Signed baseball coach Tony Vitello to a contract extension through June 2024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.