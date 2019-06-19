Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Manny Bañuelos on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 16.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Marwin Gonzalez on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Blake Parker on the family medical emergency List.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Danny Farquhar.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Greg Little.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Justin Phillips. Signed RB Ryan Yurachek.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Bought out the contract of RW Corey Perry.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Kevin Hayes to a seven-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Daniel Walcott to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Fired volleyball coach Bond Shymansky. Announced interim volleyball coach Vicki Brown will remain in that role next season.

SAINT JOSEPH'S — Named Amanda Casale men's director of basketball operations.

ST. NORBERT — Named A.J. Aitken women's ice hockey coach.

TENNESSEE — Signed baseball coach Tony Vitello to a contract extension through June 2024.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments