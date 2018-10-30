BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Exercised their 2019 option on LHP Chris Sale and INF Eduardo Nunez exercised his 2019 player option.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Exercised their 2019 option on RHP Carlos Carrasco. Declined their 2019 contract option on OF Brandon Guyer.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Declined mutual option with RHP Jason Hammel.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Declined their 2019 options on RHP Ervin Santana and 1B Logan Morrison.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Declined club half of OF Denard Span's mutual contract option for 2019.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Declined their 2019 option on RHP Brandon Kintzler.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Declined their option on OF Gerardo Parra.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced 3B Mike Moustakas and RHP Joakim Soria declined mutual contract options. Exercised their 2019 contract option on RHP Jeremy Jeffress.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Exercised their third-year option on F Lauri Markkanen and fourth-year options on Gs Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Exercised their fourth-year option on C Damian Jones.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Exercised their fourth-year option on F Thon Maker and third-year option on F D.J. Wilson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Seattle LB Mychal Kendricks eight games for his role in an insider trading scheme.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Blaine Clausell and TE Gabe Holmes. Released DE Ufomba Kamalu and PK Matt McCrane from the practice squad. Signed OL Colby Gossett from Minnesota's practice squad and TE John Phillips. Re-signed DE Vontarrius Dora and OL Kyle Friend to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DL Michael Bennett IV. Signed OT Zane Beadles.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released LB Albert McClellan.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Brady Sheldon from the practice squad. Signed LB Xavier Woodson-Luster to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Traded WR Demaryius Thomas and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick to Houston for 2019 fourth- and seventh-round draft picks.
DETROIT LIONS — Traded WR Golden Tate to Philadelphia for a 2019 third-round draft pick.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Traded RB-KR Ty Montgomery to Baltimore for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick. Signed TE Ethan Wolf to the practice squad. Released FB Joe Kerridge from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Traded DE Dante Fowler to the Los Angeles Rams for 2019 third- and 2020 fifth-round draft picks.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Hayes Pullard. Waived PK Michael Badgley.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OL Jamon Brown.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Vincent Taylor on injured reserve. Signed DL Ziggy Hood.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released G Colby Gossett from the practice squad. Signed G Landon Turner to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Announced the retirement of CB Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie. Promoted LB James Cowser from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DT Bruce Hector.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Brandon Marshall.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Acquired S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Green Bay for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. Waived LB Cassanova McKinzy. Terminated DB Jason Thompson from the practice squad.
