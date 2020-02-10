Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP Kenta Maeda and C Jair Camargo and cash considerations from Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Brusdar Graterol and OF Luke Raley and a Competitive Balance B Pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with SS Nick Ahmed on a four-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired OF Mookie Betts and LHP David Price and cash considerations from Boston for OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs and C Connor Wong.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment. Signed RHP Nick Vincent and OF Billy Hamilton to minor league contracts. Claimed LHP Jarlin Garcia off waivers from Miami.

BASKETBALL

Women's NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Traded C Kalani Brown to Atlanta for G Brittney Sykes and C Marie Gülich.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Layshia Clarendon.

FOOTBALL