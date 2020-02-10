Transactions

BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP Kenta Maeda and C Jair Camargo and cash considerations from Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Brusdar Graterol and OF Luke Raley and a Competitive Balance B Pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with SS Nick Ahmed on a four-year contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired OF Mookie Betts and LHP David Price and cash considerations from Boston for OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs and C Connor Wong.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment. Signed RHP Nick Vincent and OF Billy Hamilton to minor league contracts. Claimed LHP Jarlin Garcia off waivers from Miami.
BASKETBALL
Women's NBA
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Traded C Kalani Brown to Atlanta for G Brittney Sykes and C Marie Gülich.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Layshia Clarendon.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with S Chuck Clark on a three-year contract extension.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Troy Walters assistant wide receivers coach and Colt Anderson assistant special teams coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Connor Lewis offensive quality control coach.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Brandon Staley defensive coordinator, Kevin O'Connell offensive coordinator and John Bonamego special teams coordinator.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Dom Capers senior defensive assistant.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Alex Barrett and OL Jake Brendel and Jaryd Jones-Smith.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jennifer King full-year coaching intern.
COLLEGE
CHATTANOOGA — Named Landius Wilkerson defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.