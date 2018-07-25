BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Nathan Eovaldi from Tampa Bay Rays for LHP Jalen Beeks.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded RHP Matt Andriese to the Arizona Diamondbacks for C Michael Pérez and RHP Brian Shaffer.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired F Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from Oklahoma City and Justin Anderson from Philadelphia. Sent Mike Muscala to Philadelphia and Dennis Schröder to Oklahoma City; and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot went from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City.
DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to term with G Monte Morris on a multiyear contract.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Kadeem Allen.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended New York Jets CB Rashard Robinson for the first four regular-season games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn to three-year contract extensions through the 2022 season.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Josh Allen to a four-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Denzel Ward to a four-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WRs Adonis Jennings and Kyle Lewis. Placed WR Michael Clark and G Cole Madison on the reserve/did not report list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Andre Hal on the active-NFI list. Placed RB D'Onta Freeman, CB Jermaine Kelly Jr., OT Martinas Rankin and TE Jevoni Robinson on the PUP list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed OT Anthony Castonzo, OT-G Denzelle Good and OT Austin Howard on the NFI list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived G Donavon Clark.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed Pat Elflein on the PUP list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Bret Bielema consultant.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Izaah Lunsford and LB Connor Barwin. Waived P Taylor Symmank.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Jerry Ugokwe. Waived DE Channing Ward.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DB Prince Charles Iworah. Waived-inujred RB Keith Marshall. Placed DL Stacy McGee on the PUP list. Placed DB Joshua Holsey on the active/non-football injury list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed C Mark Jankowski to a two-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with LW Jason Zucker on a five-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Dan Hamhuis to a two-year contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed F Jake Virtanen to a two-year contract.
