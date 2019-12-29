Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kohl Stewart on a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed 2B Cesar Hernandez to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Charlotte G Terry Rozier $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands.

FOOTBALL

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.

COLLEGE

SOUTHERN CAL — Fired defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and special teams coordinator John Baxter.

VANDERBILT — Fired offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver.

