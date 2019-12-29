BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kohl Stewart on a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed 2B Cesar Hernandez to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Charlotte G Terry Rozier $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands.
FOOTBALL
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.
COLLEGE
SOUTHERN CAL — Fired defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and special teams coordinator John Baxter.
VANDERBILT — Fired offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.