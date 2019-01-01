FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray to the practice squad. Released OL Willie Beavers from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Connor Cook to a reserve/future contract. Announced the are not renewing offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter's contract.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Saeed Blacknall, RB James Butler, LB Cayson Collins, LB James Cowser, WR Rashard Davis, DB Makinton Dorleant, P Drew Kaser, OT Jamar McGloster, QB Nathan Peterman and FB Ryan Yurachek to reserve/future contracts.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Taylor Hall on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 23.
COLLEGE
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced junior WR Jakobi Meyers will enter the NFL draft.
OKLAHOMA — Agreed to terms with Lincoln Riley football coach on a contract extension.
STANFORD — Announced junior TE Kaden Smith will enter the NFL draft.
