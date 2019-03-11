Try 3 months for $3
BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Martin Maldonado on a one-year contract. Placed C Salvador Perez on the 60-day injured list.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Adam Jones to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Silvino Bracho on the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Colin Jones to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed TE Ben Braunecker to a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Brandon Wilson to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of TE Darren Fells.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Danny Amendola. Released CB Nevin Lawson.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed DE Angelo Blackson, WR DeAndre Cater and DE Joel Heath.

MINNESOTA VIKIKNGS — Terminated the contract of OL Mike Remmers. Declined the 2019 option on S Andrew Sendejo. Tendered contracts to S Anthony Harris and OT Rashod Hill.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with LB Craig Robertson on a two-year contract extension and S Chris Banjo on a three-year contract extension

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed C Spencer Pulley.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed OL Jason Peters.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with S Kenny Vaccaro on a multiyear contract and RB David Fluellen on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

FAIRFIELD — Fired men's basketball coach Sydney Johnson.

NIAGARA — Fired men's basketball coach Chris Casey.

OHIO STATE — Reinstated C Kaleb Wesson to the men's basketball team.

TEXAS — Reinstated men's senior basketball G Kerwin Roach II.

