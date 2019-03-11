BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 60-day DL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Martin Maldonado on a one-year contract. Placed C Salvador Perez on the 60-day injured list.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Adam Jones to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Silvino Bracho on the 60-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Colin Jones to a two-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed TE Ben Braunecker to a two-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Brandon Wilson to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of TE Darren Fells.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Danny Amendola. Released CB Nevin Lawson.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed DE Angelo Blackson, WR DeAndre Cater and DE Joel Heath.
MINNESOTA VIKIKNGS — Terminated the contract of OL Mike Remmers. Declined the 2019 option on S Andrew Sendejo. Tendered contracts to S Anthony Harris and OT Rashod Hill.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with LB Craig Robertson on a two-year contract extension and S Chris Banjo on a three-year contract extension
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed C Spencer Pulley.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed OL Jason Peters.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with S Kenny Vaccaro on a multiyear contract and RB David Fluellen on a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
FAIRFIELD — Fired men's basketball coach Sydney Johnson.
NIAGARA — Fired men's basketball coach Chris Casey.
OHIO STATE — Reinstated C Kaleb Wesson to the men's basketball team.
TEXAS — Reinstated men's senior basketball G Kerwin Roach II.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.