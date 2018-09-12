BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB Kenneth Dixon on injured reserve. Signed RB De'Lance Turner from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RT Daryl Williams on injured reserve. Signed OT Chris Clark.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released QB Matt Barkley from injured reserve/injury settlement.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived RB Zach Zenner from injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed T Seantrel Henderson and CB Kevin Johnson on injured reserve. Signed CB Shareece Wright. Signed T Roderick Johnson from the practice squad. Signed CB Breon Borders, WR Malachi Dupre and T David Sharpe to the practice squad. Released NT Darius Kilgo from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Kenneth Farrow to the practice squad. Released WR Jace Billingsley from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from the suspended list. Waived OL Ben Braden.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed LS Andrew DePaola on injured reserve. Waived WR Keon Hatcher and LB Shilique Calhoun. Signed WR Martavis Bryant and LS Trent Sieg.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Terence Garvin to a one-year contract. Signed OL Najee Toran from the practice squad. Placed LB Brock Coyle on injured reserve. Signed WR Frank Stephens to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Jehu Chesson from the practice squad. Signed DB Jeremy Reaves to the practice squad. Placed WR Trey Quinn on the reserve/injured list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed coach John Tortorella to a two-year contract extension.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Jordan Schmaltz to a two-year contract.
