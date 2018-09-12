Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB Kenneth Dixon on injured reserve. Signed RB De'Lance Turner from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RT Daryl Williams on injured reserve. Signed OT Chris Clark.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released QB Matt Barkley from injured reserve/injury settlement.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived RB Zach Zenner from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed T Seantrel Henderson and CB Kevin Johnson on injured reserve. Signed CB Shareece Wright. Signed T Roderick Johnson from the practice squad. Signed CB Breon Borders, WR Malachi Dupre and T David Sharpe to the practice squad. Released NT Darius Kilgo from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Kenneth Farrow to the practice squad. Released WR Jace Billingsley from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from the suspended list. Waived OL Ben Braden.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed LS Andrew DePaola on injured reserve. Waived WR Keon Hatcher and LB Shilique Calhoun. Signed WR Martavis Bryant and LS Trent Sieg.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Terence Garvin to a one-year contract. Signed OL Najee Toran from the practice squad. Placed LB Brock Coyle on injured reserve. Signed WR Frank Stephens to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Jehu Chesson from the practice squad. Signed DB Jeremy Reaves to the practice squad. Placed WR Trey Quinn on the reserve/injured list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed coach John Tortorella to a two-year contract extension.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Jordan Schmaltz to a two-year contract.

