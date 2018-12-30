Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Jonathan Lucroy on a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired LHP Clayton Richard and cash considerations from San Diego for OF Connor Panas. Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Nick Young.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G/F D.J. Stephens.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Fired coach Todd Bowles.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Fired coach Dirk Koetter.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F Drake Caggiula and D Jason Garrison from Edmonton for Ds Brandon Manning and Robin Norell.

EDMONTON OILERS — Traded D Chris Wideman and a conditional 2019 third-round draft pick to Florida for D Alexander Petrovic.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — OT Jawaan Taylor will enter the NFL draft.

HOUSTON — Fired football coach Major Applewhite.

MIAMI — Announced the retirement of football coach Mark Richt.

