BASEBALL
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Jonathan Lucroy on a one-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired LHP Clayton Richard and cash considerations from San Diego for OF Connor Panas. Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Nick Young.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G/F D.J. Stephens.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Fired coach Todd Bowles.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Fired coach Dirk Koetter.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F Drake Caggiula and D Jason Garrison from Edmonton for Ds Brandon Manning and Robin Norell.
EDMONTON OILERS — Traded D Chris Wideman and a conditional 2019 third-round draft pick to Florida for D Alexander Petrovic.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA — OT Jawaan Taylor will enter the NFL draft.
HOUSTON — Fired football coach Major Applewhite.
MIAMI — Announced the retirement of football coach Mark Richt.
