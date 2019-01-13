Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 2B Brian Dozier on a one-year contract. Designated INF Matt Reynolds for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Sean Kugler as offensive line coach, Brian Natkin assistant offensive line coach, David Raih wide receivers coach and Steve Heiden tight ends coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Billy Brown, CB Jalen Collins, OT Antonio Garcia, WR Krishawn Hogan, WR Steve Ishmael, QB Phillip Walker, OT De'Ondre Wesley, DT DeShawn Williams and DE Anthony Winbush to reserve/future contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Tampa Bay D Mikhail Sergachev $2,403.67 for cross-checking Buffalo F Johan Larsson during a Jan. 12 game.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — S Deionte Thompson will enter the NFL draft.

MICHIGAN — Fired gymnastics assistant coach Rhonda Faehn from her consulting role.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Tony Gibson co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments