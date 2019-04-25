Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Mets pitcher Jacob Rhame two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins during an April 23 game.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded OF Cameron Maybin to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF Zack Cozart on 10-day IL, retroactive to April 24.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Clint Frazier on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 23.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Exercised their fifth-year option on CB Jalen Ramsey.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Acquired DE Frank Clark and a 2019 third-round draft pick (No. 92) from Seattle for a 2019 first- (No. 29) and third-round (No. 84) draft picks and a 2020 second-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Tim Jernigan to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on CB Vernon Hargreaves III.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Named Jordyn Wieber women's gymnastics coach.

BUCKNELL — Named Trevor Woodruff women's basketball coach.

CALIFORNIA — Named Austin Risenhoover women's associate head soccer coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Men's junior basketball G Seventh Woods will transfer.

OKLAHOMA — Named Jim Molinari men's assistant basketball coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments