BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended New York Mets pitcher Jacob Rhame two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins during an April 23 game.
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded OF Cameron Maybin to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF Zack Cozart on 10-day IL, retroactive to April 24.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Clint Frazier on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 23.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Exercised their fifth-year option on CB Jalen Ramsey.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Acquired DE Frank Clark and a 2019 third-round draft pick (No. 92) from Seattle for a 2019 first- (No. 29) and third-round (No. 84) draft picks and a 2020 second-round draft pick.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Tim Jernigan to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on CB Vernon Hargreaves III.
COLLEGE
ARKANSAS — Named Jordyn Wieber women's gymnastics coach.
BUCKNELL — Named Trevor Woodruff women's basketball coach.
CALIFORNIA — Named Austin Risenhoover women's associate head soccer coach.
NORTH CAROLINA — Men's junior basketball G Seventh Woods will transfer.
OKLAHOMA — Named Jim Molinari men's assistant basketball coach.
