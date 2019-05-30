BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Gianluca Pascucci assistant general manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Ryan Finley.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Troy Hill to a two-year contract extension.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB D.J. Killings.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Announced St. Louis Blues F Oskar Sundqvist has been suspended for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final for delivering an elbow to the head of Boston Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk.
COLLEGE
ARMY — Named Mike Buddie athletic director.
CLARKE — Named Ryan Barnes men's lacrosse coach.
IOWA STATE — Sophomore men's basketball G Rasir Bolton is transferring from Penn State.
KANSAS — Sophomore Gs Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes withdrew from the NBA draft. Grimes announced he will transfer.
NYU — Named David Muchnick assistant men's basketball coach.
NORTH DAKOTA — Named Paul Sather men's basketball coach.
RUTGERS — Senior men's basketball F Eugene Omoruyi intends to transfer.
SIENA — Sophomore G Jalen Pickett withdrew from the NBA draft.
VIRGINIA — Signed football coach Bronco Mendenhall to a two-year contract extension.
