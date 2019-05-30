Clip art sports

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Gianluca Pascucci assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Ryan Finley.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Troy Hill to a two-year contract extension.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB D.J. Killings.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Announced St. Louis Blues F Oskar Sundqvist has been suspended for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final for delivering an elbow to the head of Boston Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Mike Buddie athletic director.

CLARKE — Named Ryan Barnes men's lacrosse coach.

IOWA STATE — Sophomore men's basketball G Rasir Bolton is transferring from Penn State.

KANSAS — Sophomore Gs Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes withdrew from the NBA draft. Grimes announced he will transfer.

NYU — Named David Muchnick assistant men's basketball coach.

NORTH DAKOTA — Named Paul Sather men's basketball coach.

RUTGERS — Senior men's basketball F Eugene Omoruyi intends to transfer.

SIENA — Sophomore G Jalen Pickett withdrew from the NBA draft.

VIRGINIA — Signed football coach Bronco Mendenhall to a two-year contract extension.

