Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Tim Federowicz, RHP Asher Wojciechowski and INF Ernie Clement to minor League contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Xavier Cedeno on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing and confronting a game official.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Dick Koetter offensive coordinator, Ben Kotwica special teams coach, Bob Sutton senior assistant coach, Bob Kronenberg assistant offensive line coach, Mike Mularkey tight ends coach, Ben Steele and Will Harriger offensive assistant coaches.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Named Brentson Buckner defensive line coach, Taver Johnson assistant defensive backs coach, John Morton senior offensive assistant coach, A.J. Neibel strength and conditioning coach and Kirby Wilson running backs coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski and F Martin Frk to the Grand Rapids (AHL).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments