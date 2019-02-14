BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Tim Federowicz, RHP Asher Wojciechowski and INF Ernie Clement to minor League contracts.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Xavier Cedeno on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing and confronting a game official.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Dick Koetter offensive coordinator, Ben Kotwica special teams coach, Bob Sutton senior assistant coach, Bob Kronenberg assistant offensive line coach, Mike Mularkey tight ends coach, Ben Steele and Will Harriger offensive assistant coaches.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Named Brentson Buckner defensive line coach, Taver Johnson assistant defensive backs coach, John Morton senior offensive assistant coach, A.J. Neibel strength and conditioning coach and Kirby Wilson running backs coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski and F Martin Frk to the Grand Rapids (AHL).
