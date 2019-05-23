FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Cincinnati OL Alex Redmond four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Named Mike Modano executive adviser to the owner and president.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with C Brock Nelson on a six-year contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Named D.J. Smith coach and signed him to a three-year contract.
COLLEGE
N.C. STATE — Signed women's basketball coach Wes Moore to a six-year contract.
NOTRE DAME — Announced graduate women's basketball G Marta Sniezek is transferring from Stanford.
TEXAS — Approved a two-year contract extension for football coach Tom Herman.
VANDERBILT — Named Ricardo Patton senior adviser to men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.