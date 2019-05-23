Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Cincinnati OL Alex Redmond four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Named Mike Modano executive adviser to the owner and president.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with C Brock Nelson on a six-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Named D.J. Smith coach and signed him to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

N.C. STATE — Signed women's basketball coach Wes Moore to a six-year contract.

NOTRE DAME — Announced graduate women's basketball G Marta Sniezek is transferring from Stanford.

TEXAS — Approved a two-year contract extension for football coach Tom Herman.

VANDERBILT — Named Ricardo Patton senior adviser to men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments