Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Jaylen Adams to a multiyear contract and G Jordan Sibert to a 10-day contract.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Emanuel Terry to a 10-day contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed F Markieff Morris.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed Guard Jodie Meeks to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Running backs coach Jim Skipper announced his retirement. Named Jake Peetz running backs coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Jaelen Strong.

GOLF

PGA OF AMERICA — Named Steve Stricker 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup team captain.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Philadelphia D Radko Gudas two games for high-sticking. Fined Philadelphia D Robert Hagg $3,091.40 for interference.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Jordan Oesterle to a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Joel Hanley to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed G Mike McKenna on waivers.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Claimed F Michael Haley off waivers from Florida.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Placed F Devante Smith-Pelly on waivers.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Named Wesley McGriff assistant football coach.

GEORGIA — Signed athletic director Greg McGarity to a one-year contract extension through June 2020

MISSISSIPPI — Named Tyrone Nix linebackers coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments