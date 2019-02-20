BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Jaylen Adams to a multiyear contract and G Jordan Sibert to a 10-day contract.
MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Emanuel Terry to a 10-day contract.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed F Markieff Morris.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed Guard Jodie Meeks to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Running backs coach Jim Skipper announced his retirement. Named Jake Peetz running backs coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Jaelen Strong.
GOLF
PGA OF AMERICA — Named Steve Stricker 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup team captain.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Philadelphia D Radko Gudas two games for high-sticking. Fined Philadelphia D Robert Hagg $3,091.40 for interference.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Jordan Oesterle to a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Joel Hanley to a two-year, two-way contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed G Mike McKenna on waivers.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Claimed F Michael Haley off waivers from Florida.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Placed F Devante Smith-Pelly on waivers.
COLLEGE
AUBURN — Named Wesley McGriff assistant football coach.
GEORGIA — Signed athletic director Greg McGarity to a one-year contract extension through June 2020
MISSISSIPPI — Named Tyrone Nix linebackers coach.
