Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced the promotion of Noah Garden to chief revenue officer and Chris Marinak to chief operations and strategy officer.<

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Logan Allen to alternate training site. Activated C Sandy Leon from the family medical emergency list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP James Paxton and SS Gleyber Torres on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 21.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Jordan Weems and C Jonah Heim from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Paul Blackburn and C Austin Allen to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Toronto for cash considerations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated C Robinson Chirinos from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Leody Taveras from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jesse Chavez on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 23. Designated INF/OF Rob Refsnyder for assignment.