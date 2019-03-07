Try 3 months for $3
BASEBALL

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Carlos Gomez on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Nick Boyle to a three-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Mark Duffner senior defensive assistant coach and Gerald Chatman defensive assistant coach.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed LB Justin March-Lillard and S Darian Thompson.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract. Released S Darian Stewart.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed LS Matt Overton.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DE Andre Branch and G Ted Larsen.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed K Aldrick Rosas.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Maurkice Pouncey and G Ramon Foster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Declined the contract option for WR Pierre Garçon.

COLLEGE

KENT STATE — Announced the retirement of golf coach Herb Page at the end of the season.

NEBRASKA — Suspended sophomore F Nana Akenten indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

