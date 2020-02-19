Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended IF Pablo Reyes for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing susbstance.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Jonathon Lucroy on a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Brock Holt on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Taylor Williams for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Brandon Dunn to a contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with WR Cameron Batson.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Exercised their 2020 option on RB Adrian Peterson.