Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended IF Pablo Reyes for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing susbstance.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Jonathon Lucroy on a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Brock Holt on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Taylor Williams for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Brandon Dunn to a contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with WR Cameron Batson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Exercised their 2020 option on RB Adrian Peterson.

