Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Hill and RHPs Heath Fillmyer, Jakob Junis, Trevor Oaks, Glenn Sparkman and Josh Staumont on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS-Signed OF Ben Revere to a minor league contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed SS Adeiny Hechavarria to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Rookie Davis to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OFs Cameron Maybin and Gerardo Parra to minor league contracts. Announced the retirement of manager Bruce Bochy, effective at the end of the season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Chris Gizzi to strength and conditioning coordinator.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Darren Raddysh from Chicago for C Peter Holland.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments