BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Hill and RHPs Heath Fillmyer, Jakob Junis, Trevor Oaks, Glenn Sparkman and Josh Staumont on one-year contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS-Signed OF Ben Revere to a minor league contract.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Signed SS Adeiny Hechavarria to a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Rookie Davis to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OFs Cameron Maybin and Gerardo Parra to minor league contracts. Announced the retirement of manager Bruce Bochy, effective at the end of the season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Chris Gizzi to strength and conditioning coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Darren Raddysh from Chicago for C Peter Holland.
