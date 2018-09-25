Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BASEBALL

National League

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated 3B David Wright from the 60-day DL. Placed RHP Eric Hanhold on the 60-day DL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DE Alec James from the practice squad. Signed DE Ufomba Kamalu to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Ricardo Allen on injured reserve. Re-signed S Sharrod Neasman and LB Bruce Carter. Added LB Richie Brown and CB Deante Burton to the practice squad. Waived LB Christian Blake from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Traded OL Marshall Newhouse to Carolina for a conditional draft pick. Signed OL Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Jonathon Mincy from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released C Austin Davis from the practice squad. Signed G Anthony Coyle to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured WR Kaelin Clay. Signed TE Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OL Kevin Pamphile on injured reserve. Released DL Deon Simon and QB Logan Woodside from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with QB Austin Davis. Signed WR Kalif Raymond and G Ian Silberman to the practice squad.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA SWIMMING — Named Joel Shinofield managing director of sport development.

