BASEBALL
National League
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated 3B David Wright from the 60-day DL. Placed RHP Eric Hanhold on the 60-day DL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DE Alec James from the practice squad. Signed DE Ufomba Kamalu to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Ricardo Allen on injured reserve. Re-signed S Sharrod Neasman and LB Bruce Carter. Added LB Richie Brown and CB Deante Burton to the practice squad. Waived LB Christian Blake from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Traded OL Marshall Newhouse to Carolina for a conditional draft pick. Signed OL Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Jonathon Mincy from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released C Austin Davis from the practice squad. Signed G Anthony Coyle to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured WR Kaelin Clay. Signed TE Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OL Kevin Pamphile on injured reserve. Released DL Deon Simon and QB Logan Woodside from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with QB Austin Davis. Signed WR Kalif Raymond and G Ian Silberman to the practice squad.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USA SWIMMING — Named Joel Shinofield managing director of sport development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.