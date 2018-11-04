Try 1 month for 99¢
HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Fired coach John Stevens. Named Willie Desjardins interim coach.

COLLEGE

KANSAS — Fired football coach David Beaty, effective at the end of the season.

