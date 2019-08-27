BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Seattle OF Keon Broxton two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for throwing equipment, which hit Umpire Manny Gonzalez, during an Aug. 26 game against the New York Yankees. Suspended and fined Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner one-game for contact with umpire Rob Drake.
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to Akron (EL) and OF Jordan Luplow to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Cole Hamels on paternity leave. Recalled RHP James Norwood from Iowa (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released RHP Jhoulys Chacin.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Waived INF Scooter Gennett.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Armoni Brooks.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DL Terrell McClain. Signed OL Jacob Ohnesorge.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL T.J. Clemmings on reserve/injured list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Jaelen Strong.
DETROIT LIONS — Released QB David Fales and RB Zach Zenner. Signed QB Luis Perez.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released/injury settlement T Jordan Mills and TE Clive Walford.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released CB Bené Benwikere and WR Jordan Taylor.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Brandon Wilds, WR Nick Williams and CB Chris Campbell to one-year contracts. Waived OL Willie Beavers, LB Malcolm Smith and OL Dillon Day.
COLLEGE
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BASKETBALL COACHES — Announced executive director Jim Haney will retire, effective Sept. 30, 2020.
DAVIDSON — Named Josh Heyliger director of men's basketball operations.
NEW HAMPSHIRE — Announced football coach Sean McDonnell is taking an indefinite leave for health reasons. Promoted associate head coach Rick Santos to interim head coach.
