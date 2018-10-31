BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Leonys Martin on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Declined their 2019 option on C Brian McCann.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced RHP Nate Karns declined outright assignment to Omaha (PCL), making him a free agent. Agreed to terms with RHP Wily Peralta on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed OF Michael Reed off waivers from Atlanta.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined the 2019 option on OF Brett Gardner and agreed to terms with him on a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Exercised their 2019 option on RHP Fernando Rodney.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Exercised their 2019 option on 1B Justin Smoak. Declined their 2019 option on INF Yangervis Solarte.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Exercised the 2019 option on LHP Jose Quintana. Claimed LHP Jerry Vasto off waivers from Kansas City.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Declined their 2019 option on RHP Jordan Lyles. Announced the resignation of pitching coach Derek Johnson.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Declined their 2019 options on 2B Josh Harrison and 3B Jung Ho Kang.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G/F Daniel Hamilton to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred G Jaylen Adams to Erie.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Gabe Holmes and DT Vincent Valentine to the Practice Squad. Released DT Pasoni Tasini and TE Andrew Vollert from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed P Corey Bojorquez and RB Taiwan Jones on injured reserve. Signed QB Matt Barkley and P Colton Schmidt.l
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DB Arrion Springs from the practice squad. Signed DB Robert Jackson to the practice squad. Named Ryan Lindley running backs coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad. Signed LB Kelvin Sheppard. Signed DE Alex Barrett to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Tra Carson from the practice squad and RB Lavon Coleman to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Deante Burton off the Atlanta practice squad. Waived OT David Sharpe. Waived WR Bruce Ellington from injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Landry Jones.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Sylvester Williams. Activated LB Mike Hull from injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DB Eric Rowe on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed G Jamon Brown off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Cassanova McKinzy to the practice squad. Released DB Jason Thompson from the practice squad.
COLLEGE
MARYLAND — Fired football coach DJ Durkin.
VIRGINIA TECH — Suspended men's basketball G Chris Clarke indefinitely.
