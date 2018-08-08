BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Zach McAllister.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released 3B Luis Valbuena.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Jon Perrin to Kansas City for RHP Sal Biasi.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named Dr. Rick Celebrini director of sports medicine and performance.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Devin Harris to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Tyler Larsen to a two-year contract extension.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB James Crawford.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Mike Basile.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived/injured CB David Rivers. Signed DT Nathan Bazata.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DL Tavaris Barnes and LB Alex McCalister. Signed DL Dante Sawyer and LB Cassanova McKinzy.
COLLEGE
IOWA — Suspended OT Alaric Jackson and DL Cedrick Lattimore one game.
