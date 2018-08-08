Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Zach McAllister.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released 3B Luis Valbuena.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Jon Perrin to Kansas City for RHP Sal Biasi.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named Dr. Rick Celebrini director of sports medicine and performance.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Devin Harris to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Tyler Larsen to a two-year contract extension.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB James Crawford.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Mike Basile.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived/injured CB David Rivers. Signed DT Nathan Bazata.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DL Tavaris Barnes and LB Alex McCalister. Signed DL Dante Sawyer and LB Cassanova McKinzy.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Suspended OT Alaric Jackson and DL Cedrick Lattimore one game.

